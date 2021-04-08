Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Ireland drew with Olympic champions Great Britain in a three-game series last month

Bethany Barr and Megan Frazer will both miss Ireland's pre-Olympics training camp in Malaysia.

Barr and Frazer are both nursing injuries, while first-choice goalkeeper Ayeisha McFerran is also absent due to club commitments.

Throughout the camp, Ireland will face Great Britain and Malaysia to acclimatise to conditions similar to those they will experience in Tokyo.

Ireland will stay in Kuala Lumpur from 9 April to 28 April.

Ireland squad for Malaysia tour

Michelle Carey (Leinster), Naomi Carroll (Munster), Lizzie Colvin (Ulster), Nicola Day (Leinster), Deirdre Duke (Leinster), Nicola Evans (Leinster), Sarah Hawkshaw (Leinster), Zara Malseed (Ulster), Hannah Matthews (Leinster), Sarah McAuley (Leinster), Shirley McCay (Ulster), Hannah McLoughlin (Leinster), Katie Mullan (Ulster, captain), Elizabeth Murphy (Leinster), Anna O'Flanagan (Leinster), Elena Tice (Leinster), Sarah Torrans (Leinster), Roisin Upton (Munster), Chloe Watkins (Leinster).