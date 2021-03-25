Last updated on .From the section Hockey

England Hockey have cancelled the 2020-21 Women's and Men's England Hockey leagues because of disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The leagues started in October 2020 but were forced to suspend play.

Restrictions on car sharing, the amount of preparation time and the number of matches still to be played were factors in the decision to cancel the leagues.

No promotions or relegations will take place as a result of the cancellation.

Earlier in the year, the majority of clubs were in favour of concluding a shorter season, where teams play each other once. However, since then under 40% of teams voted to continue the season.

It is hoped the move will allow hockey clubs and teams to prepare to return next season.

The 2019-20 season was set to finish in March 2020 but was curtailed due to the pandemic.