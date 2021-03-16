Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Chloe Watkins (left) hit Ireland's equaliser in Sunday's game before the hosts hit a late winner

SoftCo Series: Ireland v Great Britain Venue: Queen's University, Belfast Date: Tuesday 16 March Start: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Sport website and iPlayer One; match report and highlights on BBC Sport website

Ireland coach Sean Dancer has told his players to "continue to back themselves" in Tuesday's series decider against Great Britain in Belfast.

The hosts came from behind to beat the Olympic champions 2-1 on Sunday which was a reversal of Saturday's result.

"We do have some very skilful players and I want to see them taking on any defence that we play against," said the Ireland coach.

"But I'm sure GB will step it up again so we're in for a big challenge."

The Olympic champions came away from Sunday's rueing their failure to put Ireland to the sword in the first half.

As the British dominated early on, Irish keeper Ayeisha McFerran made a couple of tremendous saves and Lena Tice also produced a remarkable goal-line clearance before Laura Unsworth eventually put the visitors ahead shortly before half-time.

However, Ireland fought back as Chloe Watkins levelled three minutes into the third period before Roisin Upton fired home the decisive penalty stroke with six minutes left after Anna O'Flanagan's typical burst into enemy territory.

"We were on top for large parts of that game and didn't put our chances away," reflected GB captain Hollie Pearne-Webb.

"When you don't do that, you always allow a team to get back into it.

"Defensively we need to tweak a few things because Ireland didn't have that many chances and yet scored two goals."

GB coach Mark Hager suggested after Sunday's game that his side had been "a bit predictable" in the contest and that there would be an element of "going back to the drawing board".

The British coach added that he would again rotate his 16-woman squad for Tuesday's decider - just as Dancer has Ireland during the series thus far.