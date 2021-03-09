Bethany Barr in action in Ireland's tense Olympic play-off against Canada in November 2019

Bethany Barr says Ireland's three-match series in Belfast against Olympic champions Great Britain starting on Saturday will be "brilliant" preparation for the Tokyo Games.

The sides meet on Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday in games which will be live on the BBC Sport Website and iPlayer.

"We'll be playing with squads of 16 which is what we will be playing with in Tokyo," said Ireland player Barr.

"We're all just really looking forward to these games."

After playing a series of games against Spain on a warm-weather trip to Murcia in January, Barr says the GB matches will be an indication of whether the work being put in on the training field, under the direction of coach Sean Dancer, is beginning to bed in.

"Sean (Dancer) has brought in a real attacking style of play and a real intensity in training," Barr told BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound Extra time.

"Everyone is putting in 100% effort. It is great to be able to still train and be able to go up and down to Dublin (despite the Covid-19 situation).

Ireland skipper Mullan says Belfast series against Olympic champions GB will be "massive"

"The most important thing for us will be trying to implement the things that we have been attempting to do on the training field and see whether they can work in a high-level international match.

"It will be a steep learning curve but will be something that will really help us come the summer."

Barr admits there have been lows for the squad over the past year as they came to terms with the postponement of Games which were scheduled to take place last summer after the Irish women's first ever qualification for an Olympics the previous November.

"It was hard for everyone because we had been building up for so long. It was the first time the Ireland women's hockey team had qualified and everyone was so geared up and so excited.

"So it was definitely something you had to get your head around and come together as a squad and with your family and realise there is such a lot going on around the world and that this was just a small part of it."

Bethany and Serena Barr pictured pitchside with their mum and dad after an Ireland game

Injury ends sister Serena's Tokyo hopes

There was also a personal blow for Barr as her sister Serena sustained a cruciate ligament injury last September when ended her hopes of joining Bethany in the Ireland squad in Japan.

"I obviously miss her down in Dublin," added Bethany.

"We would have travelled down together and roomed together but her recovery is coming on really well.

"Serena's back in the gym and going from strength to strength. She's hoping to start running soon. That's her goal in March so she is really focused on that.

"She's been amazing encouragement for me. She is in no way down or bitter about the fact that she's injured. She's putting everything she can into helping me to succeed."

The three games at the Queen's University playing fields will be during a period when the squad are based in Belfast, which will include regular sessions in the heat chamber at the Northern Ireland Sport Institute aimed at helping the squad to acclimatise for Japanese conditions.

While supporters won't be able to attend the three games, Barr hopes the BBC coverage will help to continue the bond between the team and the Irish sporting public.

"That support really does spur us on and is something we're so grateful for.

"When we had our Olympic qualifier in Dublin to have the massive support we had - both the people who were there and who were watching on TV and online - it was such an inspiration for us and we hope we were an inspiration to young people who want to play the sport.

"That's something that challenges us to use the platform we have and the opportunities we have to further hockey in Ireland."