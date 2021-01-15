Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Skipper Katie Mullan and her Ireland team-mates are playing in a five-match non-cap series against Spain in Murcia

Ireland's women earned a 2-2 draw in their latest game of their five-match series against Spain in Murcia as Zara Malseed scored both goals.

The Irish earned a 4-1 win in Sunday's opener in the non-cap series and regrouped from Tuesday's 3-2 defeat with a 2-0 victory on Wednesday.

Ards player Malseed, who is yet to earn a cap, struck her two goals despite playing with a broken thumb.

The series will conclude with Sunday's contest in Murcia.

Spain are seventh in the world rankings - one place ahead of Ireland.

Last month, Ireland coach Sean Dancer announced a panel of 23 players from which the 16-strong Olympic squad will be selected later in the year.

Eight Ulster players were named in the initial panel including World Cup silver medallists captain Katie Mullan, Ayeisha McFerran, Lizzie Colvin, Shirley McCay, Megan Frazer, Zoe Wilson.

Malseed and Beth Barr, who was part of the squad that dramatically beat Canada in November 2019 to clinch qualification for the Games in Tokyo, were also included in the 23.

It is a huge year for the Irish women who, before the Olympics, have the European Championships in Amsterdam in June.

That competition now doubles up as the only qualification event for the 2022 World Cup, which will be hosted jointly by the Netherlands and Spain, with the top six countries from the continental championship qualifying for the World Cup.