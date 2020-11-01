Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Belgium's Tiphaine Duquesne and GB's Jo Hunter fight for the ball

Great Britain overcame Belgium for the second time in two days in the FIH Pro League.

The sides had drawn Saturday's first meeting with GB winning the shootout for a bonus point.

But this time, Sarah Robertson's third-quarter goal in her 150th international proved the difference in a 2-1 win.

Lily Owsley put GB ahead from a penalty corner after 14 minutes but the lead lasted just two minutes as Barbara Nelan struck from close range.

Robertson then finished off a neat penalty-corner routine right at the end of the third quarter and the Olympic champions managed to hold on for victory.

"We are a really resilient team and we knew we had to leave nothing in the tank," said GB's Fiona Crackles.

"We put everything into it and we are really happy. We are really happy. We knew we had to win and we put a massive shift in."

Britain's men, beaten by Belgium on Saturday, face the same opponents on Sunday.