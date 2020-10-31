Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Great Britain's draw with Belgium was their third match in five days after a draw and a defeat against the Netherlands

Great Britain were held to a 1-1 draw by Belgium before winning the shootout in their Pro League clash in Brussels.

Sarah Jones' 11th international goal gave GB the lead in the first quarter following a smart pass from Tessa Howard.

Belgium levelled right on half-time with a penalty stroke from Tiphaine Duquesne.

The draw earned both sides a point, with their 3-1 shootout win earning GB an extra bonus point.

"We were probably a bit disappointed to come away with a draw," said Great Britain captain Laura Unsworth.

"We had a really strong start and should have killed the game off in the first quarter as we had some really good chances to make it two or three-nil."

Great Britain's men's side also take on Belgium later on Saturday.