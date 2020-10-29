Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Fiona Crackles goes forward for GB against the number one side in the world

Great Britain lost 3-0 to the Netherlands in the second Pro League match between the sides in three days.

A second-minute penalty stroke from Caia van Maasakker gave the Dutch an early lead.

Then, on 26 minutes, Frederique Matla scored her 44th goal in 73 internationals from a penalty corner.

The Olympic champions forced a series of penalty corners in the third quarter but were unable to convert, and Eva de Goede wrapped up victory.

When the sides played on Tuesday the Dutch took a bonus point in a shootout after the match finished 1-1.

That was the first game for GB after the Pro League was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The home side, ranked number one in the world, got the perfect start once again in heavy rain in Amstelveen, after a goalbound shot hit GB captain Laura Unsworth's leg and Van Maasakker sent Sabbie Heesh the wrong way.

Matla's skill from the penalty corner doubled the Dutch lead, and when GB did find the net at the end of the first half the goal was disallowed for obstruction.

After repelling a resurgence from the visitors, the Dutch pushed forward again and captain De Goede wrapped up the win.

GB next face another double-header against Belgium on 31 October and 1 November, with two home fixtures against Germany scheduled for November.