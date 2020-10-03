Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Lisnagarvey have won their opening two games in the Irish Hockey League

Lisnagarvey maintained their perfect start to the Men's Irish Hockey League season with a 3-2 win over Pembroke in Dublin.

They were joined with two wins from two games by YMCA and Monkstown, who beat Annadale 2-1.

Banbridge came from 2-0 down to force a 2-2 draw at Glenanne

In the Women's IHL, Dublin sides Railway Union and Old Alex lead the way with two victories from the opening two games.

Pegasus failed to join them as they lost 2-1 at Loreto, but Belfast Harlequins will be happy with an excellent 1-1 draw away to UCD.

Lisnagarvey found themselves behind to a Nick Burns deflection at Pembroke, but they dominated the second quarter and once again it was the young guns who found themselves on the score line as Daniel Nelson equalised before Troy Chambers pounced on a rebound to put Garvey 2-1 ahead.

However, Alan Sothern levelled matters after half-time with the eventual winner for the Ulster side coming shortly afterwards when Andy Williamson's effort from a penalty corner went in off Pembroke's Harry Spain.

Annadale produced a spirited performance and will be disappointed to lose 2-1 to Monkstown.

The visitors opened the scoring with Andrew Fogarty knocking in a rebound but inspired by the likes of James Clark, who hit the crossbar, Adam McAllister and goalkeeper Sam Hamill, they got their reward with the final play of a dominating third quarter when Clark stooped low to beat Irish international Davy Fitzgerald.

The manner of Monkstown's winner will annoy Annadale. They had 11 men behind the ball but allowed themselves to be too easily passed around before leaving Jeremy Duncan unmarked on the penalty spot to slot home into an unguarded net.

Penalty corner conversions from Stephen Brownlow and Shane O'Donoghue put Glenanne in control of their game against Banbridge heading into the final quarter, but two goals from Edward Rowe saw Bann earn a point in their opening game of the campaign.

Elsewhere YMCA made it two wins out of two with a 2-1 win over UCD, who missed a stroke in the final minute and Three Rock Rovers beat Corinthian 6-1.

Belfast Harlequins were without injured Irish internationals Lizzie Colvin, Megan Frazer and long-term absentee Serena Barr for their trip to UCD so they will be pleased to come home with a point.

Emma Upritchard gave Harlequins the lead before half-time and they held it until the final quarter when Rachel Kelly equalised from a penalty corner, her shot taking a deflection off a Harlequins stick.

Goals from Sarah Torrans and Siofra O'Brien put Loreto 2-0 ahead against Pegasus and, despite Ruth Maguire scoring from a penalty stroke, the Belfast side couldn't find an equaliser.

Railway Union and Old Alex moved to the top of the standings with six points after wins over Muckross and Pembroke respectively while in the Munster derby a Julia McCarthy goal five minutes from time gave Cork Harlequins a 1-1 draw with Catholic Institute.