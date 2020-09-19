Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Ruth Maguire was on target for Pegasus

UCD won the women's Irish Senior Cup for the seventh time with a 3-1 victory over Pegasus on Saturday.

Hannah McLaughlin, Michelle Carey and Katherine Egan scored the goals for the winners, with Ruth Maguire on target for Pegasus.

UCD took an early lead when McLaughlin scored from a penalty corner and Carey doubled the margin soon after.

Maguire pulled one back in the 45th minute before Egan's strike 20 minutes later sealed the win.

It was the third time in four years that UCD have won the trophy.

Both sides had waited almost a year to play the final, with the semi-finals having taken place in October and the final originally due to have been played in March.

The men's Senior Irish Cup final, between Lisnagarvey and UCD, is also taking place on Saturday.