Lisnagarvey led the men's league by five points with eight games left to play

Lisnagarvey will not represent Ireland in next season's EuroHockey competition after their successful appeal against Hockey Ireland's initial ruling was overturned by an independent panel.

Hockey Ireland had allocated the men's EuroHockey League spot for 2020-21 to Three Rock Rovers, who had featured in the 2019-20 competition.

This followed a decision that last season be declared null and void.

Sport Dispute Solutions Ireland have reversed Lisnagarvey's appeal.

The decision by the independent appeals panel means Three Rock Rovers will take the EuroHockey League place.

Reacting to the latest decision, Hockey Ireland said: "The Board of Hockey Ireland fully empathise with all clubs across all our leagues and provinces that have been impacted by decisions forced upon us by COVID-19 similar to many other sports.

"We have endeavoured to do the right thing in the interests of our clubs and players and we regret any upset felt by the clubs."

Fixtures suspended in March

The controversy arose after last season's EY Hockey League, which Lisnagarvey had been leading until the suspension of fixtures in March, was declared null and void due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Subsequently, the Hockey Ireland board accepted a recommendation from their competitions committee that Pegasus and Loreto would represent Ireland in the women's EuroHockey League final and EuroHockey Club Trophy respectively in the 2020-21 season, just as they had done for the 2019-20 season.

Similarly, in the men's category, it was decided that next season's entries to European competition would also reflect the 2019-20 allocations, with Three Rock Rovers representing Ireland in the EuroHockey League, while Lisnagarvey would go into the EuroHockey Club Trophy II.

However, Lisnagarvey appealed that decision to an independent Hockey Ireland appeals panel and were successful.

Hockey Ireland, in turn, appealed the panel's decision to Sport Dispute Solutions Ireland, who found that the board were entitled to make their decision and that it was made "without any procedural infirmity, in the absence of which, there was no basis for the Hockey Ireland Appeal Panel to overturn the decision of the Hockey Ireland Board".