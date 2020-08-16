Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Kaz Cuthbert (right) featured at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games

Outgoing Scotland captain Kaz Cuthbert says she has "had a great run" after announcing her retirement from international hockey.

Cuthbert, 33, won 163 caps, scored 16 goals and represented Scotland at two Commonwealth Games

She led her country to last year's EuroHockey Championship II win in Glasgow.

"That, to me, was just such a wonderful way to end my career," Cuthbert told BBC Scotland

"I had no doubts that we were going to win. Winning last year as captain, to stand on a podium with my team and hear the national anthem, you can't beat that.

"I've played in some phenomenal events. It's been wonderful. All of them are just great memories. They'll last forever."

Cuthbert, who works as a physiotherapist, will still be involved with hockey at her local club in Milngavie and would consider being involved with the national set up in the future.

"I'll definitely be involved but not sure in what capacity," she explained. "I'll definitely be around and I'll definitely be pushing hard for our sport because I just think it's such a phenomenal game.

"It's the right time to step away now and let a new group take over, lead the way and see things go forward for the next cycle.

"There's such a great bunch of girls in the Scotland squad at the moment, I'm actually excited to see where they can take it as well. I'll still be there on the sidelines shouting.

"My employers are very good to me, they give me time off when I wanted for my hockey. Now it's time to give back."