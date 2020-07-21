Defender Boyles had a successful career with Pegasus

Arlene Boyles will step down from her role as Team Manager of the Ireland women's squad when her contract expires at the end of August.

Boyles joined the management team as assistant coach in 2012 after being involved with Ireland A since 2010.

She took on the team manager's position in 2017 and oversaw the journey to the World Cup silver medal and Olympic qualification for the first time ever.

"It wasn't a decision that was taken lightly," Boyles told BBC Sport.

She added: "But with everything that is going on in the world and with the natural stoppage going on in our programme I'd been thinking about it for a while. With sticks down and with time to look back it seemed like now was the easiest time to step away when the programme is in downtime."

She had a successful international playing career with 123 caps, announcing her retirement after the 2002 World Cup in Australia and the timing of this decision with a year to go until the rescheduled Olympics will seem strange to some.

"It's a natural stoppage" - Boyles steps down as Ireland team manager

"Hockey Ireland has been part of my life since I was 13 years old and 30 plus years later I'm still standing on the edge of hockey pitches. I'm not one for regrets and I've put myself in the position where hopefully that doesn't happen.

"It's feels natural for me to do but it's a massive decision because this has been a big part of my life. It may seem strange to some who will wonder why I can't hold on for a year but this is a professional sport with a lot of time spent away from home and it's friends and family time now and a good time to go."

Irish coach Sean Dancer and his squad were back training together for the first time on Monday evening since lockdown restrictions were eased.

"Arlene has been such a mentor for so many of us, firstly through her playing experience and then through her coaching. She will be sorely missed," explained Irish captain Katie Mullan.

"Arlene has been there for us through the hardest times when we failed to qualify for Rio, right through to the best times when we won that silver medal at the World Cup and we wouldn't have achieved that without the influence of Arlene."