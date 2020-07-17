Last updated on .From the section Hockey

The dispute over which Irish clubs should earn places in the European competitions remains unresolved, Hockey Ireland said on Friday.

After the Irish season was declared null and void, the teams who earned European qualification last season were nominated for the European spots.

Three Rock Rovers were to represent Ireland in the men's Euro League.

But Lisnagarvey, who topped the table when the league was halted, launched a successful appeal against the decision.

In response, Hockey Ireland has now opted to refer the issue to Sport Dispute Solutions Ireland, which is an independent specialised dispute resolution service for Irish Sport offering both a mediation and arbitration facility.

A request to Sport Dispute Solutions Ireland for mediation/arbitration is the final solution to an appeal when all processes within Hockey Ireland have been exhausted.

Hockey Ireland's original ruling would have seen Ulster outfit Lisnagarvey playing in the second-tier EuroHockey Club Trophy II.

Lisnagarvey's successful initial appeal has since led other clubs to launch their own appeals against Hockey Ireland's judgement on the European places.

"It is Hockey Ireland's position that the committee focused on Lisnagarvey Hockey Club's appeal without any, or insufficient, regard to the consequences of such a change to the broader Hockey Ireland decision," said Hockey Ireland's of Lisnagarvey's successful appeal.

"The outcome of the appeal impacts on the decisions, regarding club selections and their ranking, for all of the respective European Hockey Competitions in 2020/2021.

"Hockey Ireland has received appeals from other clubs since the appeal panel's decision was announced.

"However, due to the complexity of this issue and the potential implications of any Sport Dispute Solutions Ireland ruling on the matter, Hockey Ireland has contacted the other appealing clubs to look into pausing their appeal processes until a ruling is received from Sport Dispute Solutions Ireland."

Lisnagarvey led the men's table by five points from another Ulster club Banbridge when the league was halted because of the Covid-19 outbreak.