Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Katie Glynn won 134 caps for New Zealand and scored 77 goals

Wales men's head coach Zak Jones will leave to become Great Britain men's assistant coach, while Katie Glynn takes the same role with the women.

During his 12 years with Wales, Jones took them to their highest FIH World Hockey ranking following promotion to the EuroHockey Championships for 2019.

Glynn joins having held the New Zealand women's assistant role, also winning 134 caps for them as a player.

"I am excited by both the challenge and opportunity it presents," Jones said.

"As a passionate Welshman, the decision to step down was not an easy one, nor one that was taken lightly.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my time and would like to take this opportunity to thank all the players and staff that have contributed to the cause throughout my time with the organisation."

Hockey Wales has not yet announced when a replacement for Jones will be made.

Jones will be the number two to GB men's head coach Danny Kerry, while Glynn will operate under Mark Hager in the women's set-up.

Glynn has assisted the New Zealand women's team since early 2019 and is excited by her new challenge with GB.

"The role is an amazing opportunity for me to work with world-class athletes and staff that have been successful on the world stage," she said.

"I have enjoyed coaching against the squad and have always admired the way they play the game."