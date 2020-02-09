Hockey Pro League: GB men beat New Zealand as women win bonus point in draw

  • From the section Hockey
Adam Dixon
All three of Great Britain's men's goals came from penalty corners

Adam Dixon scored twice as Great Britain's men beat New Zealand 3-0 in the FIH Pro League with the women's teams playing out a 2-2 draw.

Dixon's strikes sandwiched a goal by Liam Ansell as the men earned their first victory of the campaign.

Anna Toman equalised for GB women after New Zealand had taken a first-half lead, with Grace Balsdon adding a second before the hosts scored late on.

But GB won the shootout 5-4 to earn a bonus point in Auckland.

"I'm really proud of the girls, a bit disappointed at the end but really proud of the girls who took the shuffles," captain Hollie Pearne-Webb told BT Sport.

"We have made a really big step up the last month."

Nine teams play in each competition, which serves as a qualifier for the World Cup and Olympic Games. GB women are fifth in their standings, while the men are sixth.

Both teams next play the Netherlands in a double-header in Utrecht on 28-29 April.

