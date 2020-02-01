Hockey Pro League: Great Britain's men draw as women lose to Australia

From the section

Sarah Robertson scored Great Britain's only goal in their loss to Australia

Great Britain's men took a point from their opening Pro League match against Australia in Sydney.

The match ended 4-4 at full-time before the hosts won the shootout, gaining them a bonus point.

Ashley Jackson, Zach Wallace, Rupert Shipperley and Liam Ansell all scored for Britain, while goalkeeper Harry Gibson made a string of saves.

Britain's women lost 2-1 to Australia, the hosts scoring the winner with 12 seconds to play.

Sarah Robertson opened the scoring before Australia levelled through a Stephanie Kershaw strike and Grace Stewart then netted at the death to deny Britain a point.

Both British teams face Australia again on Sunday, 2 February at 04:00 GMT and 06:30 respectively.

The annual Pro League competition sees the world's top nine teams compete for the overall title and takes place between January and June multiple cities, including London, Auckland and Valencia.