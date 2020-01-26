Ireland women secure South Africa series with a match to spare after 5-1 win

Anna O'Flanagan was on target in Ireland's 5-1 win over South Africa

Ireland's women secured victory in their three-match Test series in South Africa with a game to spare as they beat the hosts 5-1 on Sunday.

Nikki Evans, Lena Tice, Roisin Upton, Anna O'Flanagan and Sarah Hawkshaw scored Ireland's goals in Stellenbosch.

The Irish won the first match in the series 1-0 with the final encounter taking place on Tuesday.

The sides will also face each other in their opening pool game at the Olympics in Tokyo in July.

Following Tuesday's game, Ireland will face Germany on Wednesday. The Germans, also pool opponents in Japan, beat Ireland 4-0 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Ireland's women clinched a silver medal and promotion at the European Indoor Championships Division 3 in Bratislava on Sunday.

In the first time since 1990 that the Irish had entered the competition, a 15-0 win over Finland and 9-2 success over Slovenia secured Ireland's promotion.

Ulster's Chloe Brown top-scored with four goals against the Finns with World Cup silver medallist Ali Meeke also netting twice.