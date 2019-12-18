Chris Cargo: Ireland player ends international career after winning 195 caps

Chris Cargo played in all five of Ireland's games at the Rio Olympics

Ireland player Chris Cargo has announced his retirement from international hockey at the age of 33.

Cargo won his 195th and final cap in Ireland's controversial Olympic play-off defeat by Canada in October.

The county Down man made his debut against France in 2009 and ends his international career eighth on the country's all-time caps list.

"I have loved wearing the green shirt for 10 years in countries all over the world," said Cargo.

"I would particularly like to thank Paul Revington for giving me my first opportunity to wear a green shirt.

"I had given up on that dream so I will always be truly grateful to him for giving me that chance and changing my life."

Cargo's career highlights include helping the Irish earn bronze at the 2015 European Championships and playing in all five Ireland matches at the Olympics in Rio a year later.

He captained the Irish on two occasions against Pakistan in 2017 and scored 28 international goals.

Hockey Ireland Performance Director Adam Grainger congratulated Cargo on his career.

"You have a lot to be proud of. We have no doubt you'll be successful in everything you undertake off the pitch," said Grainger.

"Please do keep in touch with Hockey Ireland, the experiences retired internationals can put back into our system is invaluable."

Cargo and his Ireland team-mates missed out on a second successive Olympic spot in heartbreaking fashion as Canada were awarded a penalty stroke following a controversial video umpire's decision after the full-time hooter had already sounded in the second leg of the play-off in Vancouver..

The Irish were already celebrating apparent qualification but Canada's successful video referral led to a penalty stroke which they converted to ensure a shootout which the hosts won to book a spot in Tokyo.

After starting his club career for his native Bangor, Cargo had stints with Reading and Racing Bruxelles before joining Hampstead & Westminster in 2017.