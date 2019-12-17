Nicola White: Olympic champion leaves GB hockey after almost two years of concussion

Nicola White won gold with Great Britain at Rio 2016

Olympic champion Nicola White is leaving the Great Britain hockey programme after almost two years spent recovering from concussion.

White sustained the injury when she hit her head on a player's shoulder during a friendly against Ireland in March 2018 and has not played since.

The 31-year-old won gold with GB at Rio 2016 bronze at London 2012.

"Her concussion has been incredibly tough," said GB hockey's performance director Ed Barney.

"She has continued to persevere, fight and do everything within her power to recover. We are sad that the time has come to make a decision about her participation in the central programme, but we hope that she'll be back out on a hockey pitch as soon as possible."

White made her international debut in 2009 and has earned 186 caps, helping England to European gold in 2015.

A GB hockey statement said "the door remains open" for the forward to return in the future.

Fellow Olympic champion Alex Danson is still recovering from a head injury she got in a freak accident on holiday in 2018, while Shona McCallin was kept away from the sport for 17 months because of concussion.