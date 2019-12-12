McCullough Cup Final: Oliver Kidd's hat-trick secures Friends triumph over Wallace

Oliver Kidd's hat-trick earned Friends School a first McCullough Cup triumph since 1980 as they beat holders Wallace High 3-0 in the final.

Kidd put Friends ahead after 26 minutes in the all-Lisburn final as he produced a superb run and finish.

He doubled the lead from a penalty stroke in the 46th minute before completing his hat-trick late on with a penalty corner.

Friends' overdue victory was their fifth success in the competition.

Wallace have also won the competition on five occasions with Royal Belfast Academical Institution the most successful school in the competition's history with 15 triumphs.