Leah Wilkinson and Charlotte Watson join GB squad for Tokyo Olympics bid

Wales captain Leah Wilkinson and Scotland's Charlotte Watson are joining the Great Britain hockey squad full-time as they prepare for the Olympics.

Erica Sanders and Suzy Petty are making way for Watson, 21, and Wilkinson, 32, who will take a break from her job.

GB Hockey boss Ed Barney said increasing Welsh and Scottish representation is a credit to both nations and GB's elite development.

"This is a credit to their hard work, perseverance and commitment," he said.

"We are delighted that Leah and Charlotte are joining the programme on a full-time basis."

Wilkinson, Wales' most-capped team sport player with 169 appearances, is taking a sabbatical from from teaching history at Ewell Castle School in Epsom, Surrey, to challenge for a place in the final squad for the 2020 Games in Tokyo.

Barney added: "We are sorry to see Erica and Suzy go and wish them all the very best over the coming months and years.

"Erica and Suzy's commitment has been unwavering, not only through their senior programme time, but also through their extensive involvement in junior international hockey.

"As with all athlete transitions, we look forward to supporting them to the best possible extent over the coming months.