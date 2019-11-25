Sam Ward: Great Britain & England hockey player retires after losing sight in left eye

Sam Ward had surgery on his facial fractures earlier in November

Great Britain and England hockey player Sam Ward has been forced to retire after losing the sight in his left eye.

The 28-year-old was struck in the face by the ball during the Olympic qualifying play-off win against Malaysia on 3 November.

Ward, who scored twice in that game to help GB secure Tokyo 2020 qualification, sustained a crushed retina and facial fractures.

He scored 72 goals in 126 appearances for Great Britain and England.

Ward made his international debut in 2014 and represented Great Britain at the Rio 2016 Olympics, before helping England to European and Commonwealth Games bronze in 2017 and 2018 respectively.