Hockey: Great Britain's women beat Chile to take big step towards Tokyo 2020 qualification

Anna Toman scored an important third goal to press home Britain's advantage

Great Britain's women took a big step towards securing a place at Tokyo 2020 by beating Chile 3-0 in the first leg of their Olympic qualifying play-off.

Izzy Petter's goal five minutes after half-time put the defending Olympic champions in front at Lee Valley.

Hannah Martin and Anna Toman then struck to ensure Mark Hager's side have the advantage for Sunday's second leg.

Great Britain's men face Malaysia in the first leg of their Olympic qualifying play-off later on Saturday.

"We're pleased with the result but it's job half-done - there will be absolutely no complacency, we know we're not qualified yet," women's captain Hollie Pearne Webb told BBC Sport.

"We started tentatively, the nerves showed and there is plenty to improve on.

"Hopefully the nerves will have gone by then, it's a fresh start."

Having been through a transitional period since the last Olympics, the women's side came into the weekend knowing this is their last chance to qualify to defend the title they won at Rio 2016.

The game was goalless at half-time but Petter's backhand strike from just inside the circle for her third international goal gave the nervous hosts a much-needed lead.

Britain dominated the world number 18 side after going in front and doubled their advantage in the 45th minute when Martin forced in Petter's cross from close range.

Toman's deflected penalty corner strike with seven minutes to go made it 3-0 and put Great Britain in a great position to qualify, with the side with the the highest aggregate score across the two legs taking a place at the Games.

The second leg is at 12:00 GMT on Sunday at the same venue.