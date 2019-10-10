Liam Ansell goal secures first Test win for Great Britain in Spain

Adam Dixon's side are hoping to secure Tokyo 2020 qualification next month

Great Britain's men won the first of two Tests against Spain 1-0 after Liam Ansell's winner in Valencia.

Forward Ansell, making his first GB appearance since injuring his ankle in May, put his side in front in the 40th minute and Spain could not hit back.

The two sides meet again on Friday.

The series is part of Britain's preparations for the FIH Olympic Qualifers, when they face Malaysia on 2-3 November at the Lee Valley, trying to secure a place at Tokyo 2020.

Welshman Jacob Draper made a successful GB debut, while fellow defender Liam Sanford played his first international after recovering from a knee injury that had kept him out since February.

Ian Sloan made his 100th combined appearance for England and GB, while fellow midfielder Phil Roper recorded his 50th GB cap.