Alex Danson able to 'jog for 30 minutes' following brain injury

Olympic gold medallist Alex Danson has celebrated her ability to "jog for 30 minutes", one year on from suffering a head injury while laughing at her husband's joke.

The 34-year-old said it was as a "massive day in her personal journey".

The incident happened on holiday in Kenya in September 2018 when she banged her head on a concrete wall.

"When it comes to the brain there are no timelines, only guidelines," she said.

In the months that followed the accident, Danson spoke of "losing her identity", as she experienced debilitating headaches, light sensitivity and loss of speech.

The former Great Britain and England captain has not played since England lost to the Netherlands in the 2018 World Cup quarter-finals at Lee Valley, just weeks prior to the accident.

Danson was part of the Great Britain team which won Olympic gold at the Rio 2016 Games.