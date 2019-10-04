Great Britain 2-2 India: Draw with India secures series win

Midfielder Anna Toman netted her debut international goal in the 60th minute against India

Great Britain scored twice in the last five minutes to draw 2-2 in their final match against India and win the three-game series 1-0.

Anna Toman scored her first international goal to give Britain hope of fighting back from two goals down.

Midfielder Lizzie Neal then found an equaliser to ensure Britain took the series with two draws and a win.

The Olympic champions next play in qualifiers for Tokyo 2020 against Chile in London on 2 and 3 November.