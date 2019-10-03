Jacob Draper: Wales defender set to make Great Britain hockey debut
Jacob Draper is set to make his Great Britain debut after the Welshman was named in a 20-strong squad to play two Tests in Spain on 10 and 11 October.
The 21-year-old defender is included on the back of a fine EuroHockey Championship campaign with Wales, as he helped them to a sixth-placed finish.
Defender Liam Sanford makes his first international return since February due to a knee injury.
Forward Liam Ansell is also back after suffering an ankle injury in May.
But midfielder Ashley Jackson will not travel with the squad as he recovers from an injury.
Several players could also achieve milestones during the games, with Phil Roper in line to win his 50th GB cap.
Both Chris Griffiths and Ian Sloan could play their 100th combined international matches for England and Great Britain.
The games against Spain will act as part of the preparations for the FIH Olympic Qualifers, with GB men set to take on Malaysia on 2-3 November at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre.
GB men to play Spain (10-11 October):
David Ames (Holcombe) - ENG
Liam Ansell (East Grinstead) - ENG
Will Calnan (Hampstead & Westminster) - ENG
David Condon (East Grinstead) - ENG
Brendan Creed (Surbiton) - ENG
Adam Dixon (Beeston) (C) - ENG
Jacob Draper (Hampstead & Westminster) - WAL
Alan Forsyth (Surbiton) - SCO
James Gall (Surbiton) - ENG
Harry Gibson (Surbiton) (GK) - ENG
Chris Griffiths (East Grinstead) - ENG
Harry Martin (Hampstead & Westminster) - ENG
George Pinner (Old Georgians) (GK) - ENG
Phil Roper (Wimbledon) - ENG
Liam Sanford (Old Georgians) - ENG
Ian Sloan (Wimbledon) - ENG
Tom Sorsby (Surbiton) - ENG
Jack Waller (Wimbledon) - ENG
Sam Ward (Old Georgians) - ENG
Henry Weir (Wimbledon) - ENG