Leah Wilkinson: Teaching history in the morning, Great Britain debut in the afternoon

Leah Wilkinson has played 169 times for Wales and now has two Great Britain caps

Wales hockey captain Leah Wilkinson says teaching her history class on Tuesday morning helped settle her nerves before making her Great Britain debut that afternoon.

Wilkinson, 32, played her first game for GB in a 0-0 draw against India.

On Wednesday she helped them to a 3-1 win against the same opponents.

"I was like a nervous wreck. I actually went to work in the morning and taught some lessons," she told BBC Sport Wales.

"There's nothing like teaching a class of 15-year-old boys to take your mind off a game in the afternoon."

Wilkinson - who works as a teacher in Surrey - has played for Wales 169 times and is thought to be the most-capped Welsh sportsperson of all time.

After making her GB bow, she could now look forward to an Olympic Games.

GB's women face Chile in a two-legged qualifier in November, with the winner earning a place at Tokyo 2020.

"I'd love more than anything to be part of that squad and to be at those Olympic qualifiers," Wilkinson said.

"The Olympic Games is the pinnacle for any sportsperson. The ultimate ambition in my hockey career is to do that.

"I know it's a cliche but I seriously am taking every day as it comes. Every training session and every match, I just try as best I can."

Great Britain have a final Test match against India on Friday.

The Olympic qualifying ties against Chile will be played at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre on 2-3 November.