Tokyo 2020: Ireland prepare for Olympic qualifier with 4-2 victory over China in Dublin

Chloe Watkins scored Ireland's fourth goal at the National Hockey Stadium

Ireland recovered from going a goal behind to beat China 4-2 at the National Hockey Stadium in Dublin.

China's Xiayun Xi opened the scoring in the second quarter before Nikki Evans equalised for Ireland.

Shirley McCay turned the game on its head before Zoe Wilson added a third after a penalty corner.

Jiangxin He brought China back into before Chloe Watkins sealed a 4-2 win for Ireland ahead of next month's Olympic qualifier against Canada.

After Xi's opener, Roisin Upton prevented Peng from doubling China's lead before Evans struck the equaliser moments later.

Heavy pressure from China resulted in a string of penalty corners but stout Irish defending kept them on level terms, with Grace O'Flanagan, Hannah Matthews and Katie Mullan all making important contributions.

Nicci Daly saw her effort turned away by China 'keeper Dongxiao Li but Ireland got their noses in front when McCay benefited from Upton's dummy before finding the back of the net.

Wilson netted the third from a penalty corner before Jiangxin He pulled one back.

Watkins then struck an excellent shot past Li to score Ireland's and seal a morale-boosting win.