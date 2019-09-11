Donnybrook named as venue for Ireland's Olympic qualifier against Canada

Energia Park has a capacity of 6,000

Ireland women will play their Olympic qualifier against Canada at Donnybrook rugby stadium.

A special pop-up pitch will be laid at Energia Park for the two matches, which will take place on 2 and 3 November.

The stadium, which currently has a synthetic rugby pitch, has a capacity of 6,000.

"This is a huge step for the sport in Ireland to play hockey in a venue of this size," said Hockey Ireland CEO Jerome Pels.

"A lot of time and research has been dedicated to establishing whether the event could take place here.

"Similar to England Hockey's successful use of an overlay carpet for their FIH Pro League matches at The Stoop in London earlier this year, we're excited to bring this unique experience to Ireland."

Sean Dancer's side have home advantage for the two-legged tie because they are in the world's top 10.

The Irish women reached the World Cup final last summer in London, losing to Netherlands in the decider.