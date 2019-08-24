EuroHockey Championship: Wales beat Ireland 4-0 in relegation battle

Alexander Cox's Ireland will feature in the second tier of European hockey next season

Wales retained their top-flight status as they condemned Ireland to the second tier of European hockey with a 4-0 win in Antwerp.

The result also ends Scotland down, after they were beaten by England earlier on Saturday.

A Gareth Furlong double put Wales 2-0 up at the break before Dale Hutchinson's solo effort extended the advantage.

Ben Francis struck the final blow in the last quarter.

The defeat marks the end of a torrid campaign for Ireland, who made the semi-finals in the last European Championship.

After putting Wales ahead with a fine strike, the influential Furlong put his side firmly in the ascendancy from a penalty corner.

Shortly after the break Hutchinson weaved his way through a tired Irish defence before finishing with aplomb to end any hopes of a second half revival.

Francis' late effort was the final nail in Ireland's coffin, with Alexander Cox's side relegated for the first time in a decade.

"We didn't perform how we could have performed at this tournament," said Cox.

"We need to assess what happened, we need to assess with the group because the Olympic Qualifier is coming up so it's important for the group that we know exactly why we didn't perform, especially today, there was still a chance and we under performed."