EuroHockey Championships: Scotland boost hopes of avoiding relegation

Nicky Parkes (right) put Scotland 3-0 ahead against Wales

Scotland's hopes of avoiding relegation from the top tier of European hockey was boosted by a 4-2 win over Wales.

The Scots face a battle with the other sides from the British Isles at the EuroHockey Championships to avoid being in the bottom two in Pool C.

They face England on Saturday having already drawn 3-3 with Ireland.

Wales drew with England in their opening game and remain on one point, with England meeting Ireland later on Thursday.