Scotland's EuroHockey Championship dream crushed by Netherlands

Scotland garnered just one point from their group campaign

EuroHockey Championships Venue: Wilrijkse Plein, Antwerp Date: 16-24 August Coverage: The BBC will be showing all home nations matches live on the BBC Sport website and Connected TVs

Scotland's men had their slim hopes of EuroHockey Championship progression snuffed out in a 6-0 rout to world champions, Netherlands.

Knowing only a large victory and luck elsewhere would keep their hopes alive, Gareth Hall's side never looked like pulling off a miracle in Antwerp.

The Scots were 3-0 down by the interval and finish bottom of Pool B with a single point.

They will now play-off in Pool C with the bottom two sides being relegated.

Billy Bakker opened the scoring after just six minutes before Thierry Brinkman doubled the advantage.

Mink van der Weerden ensured a 3-0 lead by half-time, with Brinkman, Jip Janssen and Mircu Pruyser completing the one-sided victory.