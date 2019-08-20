EuroHockey Championships 2019: England miss out on semi-final spot

EuroHockey Championships 2019: Spain 2-2 England highlights
EuroHockey Championships
Venue: Wilrijkse Plein, Antwerp. Date: 16-24 August.
Coverage: The BBC will be showing all home nations matches live on the BBC Sport website and Connected TVs.

England's hopes of reaching the semi-finals of the Men's EuroHockey Championships in Belgium ended with a 2-2 draw against Spain.

Sam Ward gave England the lead but Spain went in front with two third-quarter goals before Ashley Jackson levelled from a penalty corner.

England fall into the relegation pool, where they could be joined by Wales.

They are likely to be joined by Scotland - and Ireland if they fail to beat Germany on Tuesday.

England drew 2-2 with Wales in their opening match on Saturday and a 2-0 loss to Belgium on Monday meant Danny Kerry's side had to beat Spain to finish in the top two of Pool A.

Ward gave England a 21st-minute lead, but goals from Pau Quemada and Diego Arana gave the Spaniards the advantage. Jackson equalised with less than nine minutes remaining but England could not find a winner.

Wales will join England in the relegation pool unless they fail to beat world champions Belgium by a three-goal margin on Tuesday.

The bottom two countries in the four-nation relegation pool will be eliminated from the top tier of European hockey.

