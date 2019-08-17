Euro Men's Hockey: Netherlands outclass Ireland 5-1 in Antwerp opener

Media playback is not supported on this device EuroHockey Championship: Netherlands 5-1 Ireland

EuroHockey Championships Date: 16-24 August Venue: Wilrijkse Plein, Antwerp Coverage: The BBC will be showing all home nations matches live on the BBC Sport website and connected TVs.

Ireland's men proved no match for the Netherlands as the holders earned a 5-1 win in the European Championship Pool B opener in Antwerp.

The Dutch moved into a 3-0 lead inside eight minutes after goals from Seve van Ass, Mirco Pruyser and man of the match Bjorn Kellerman.

Shane O'Donoghue pulled a goal back from a penalty corner on 24 minutes after Joep de Moel's sin-binning.

But further strikes from Kellerman and Pruyser completed the Dutch win.

Kellerman's second goal came even though the Netherlands were a man down at that stage because of Jelle Galema's sin-binning.

Ireland have little time to regroup from Saturday's defeat as they face Scotland on Sunday before taking on Germany on Tuesday in their final pool match.

However, Scotland were routed 9-0 by the Germans in their opener on Saturday so the Irish may go into that contest in a slighter better frame of mind.

The top two teams in both pools progress to the semi-finals with the winners clinching automatic qualification for next year's Olympics in Tokyo.

The bottom two nations in the pools be involved in play-offs to avoid the two relegation spots to the next EuroHockey Championship II.

Ireland are without their injured world-class goalkeeper David Harte in this week's tournament.