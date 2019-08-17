EuroHockey Championships: Scotland suffer heavy defeat to Germany

Scotland were thumped 9-0 by Germany in their EuroHockey Pool B match
EuroHockey Championships
Date: 16-24 August Venue: Wilrijkse Plein, Antwerp
Coverage: The BBC will be showing all home nations matches live on the BBC Sport website and connected TVs.

Scotland lost 9-0 in their opening Pool B match to eight-time winners Germany at the EuroHockey Championships.

The Scots were already trailing by 4-0 before the end of the second quarter in Antwerp, Belgium.

Germany continued their domination, even with the temporary loss of a player failing to stop them reaching 6-0, before adding three more in the final quarter.

Scotland face Ireland on Sunday, then the Netherlands on Tuesday.

The tournament also serves as a direct qualifier for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, with the winner qualifying.

