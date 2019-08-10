EuroHockey Championship II: Scotland beat Italy 2-1 in final

From the section

Scotland have won Women's EuroHockey Championship II after dominating Italy in the final at Glasgow's National Hockey Centre.

The hosts, who had qualified for the 2021 EuroHockey Nations Championship by beating Poland in Friday's semi-final, took the lead through Sarah Jamieson.

Charlotte Watson doubled the Scots' advantage in the second half.

And although Italy pulled one back with 90 seconds remaining, Scotland held on to clinch the title.