EuroHockey Championship II: Scotland beat Italy 2-1 in final

  • From the section Hockey

Scotland have won Women's EuroHockey Championship II after dominating Italy in the final at Glasgow's National Hockey Centre.

The hosts, who had qualified for the 2021 EuroHockey Nations Championship by beating Poland in Friday's semi-final, took the lead through Sarah Jamieson.

Charlotte Watson doubled the Scots' advantage in the second half.

And although Italy pulled one back with 90 seconds remaining, Scotland held on to clinch the title.

Find out more

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you