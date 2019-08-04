Four Nations: Phil Roper earns England draw with Malaysia

Phil Roper struck with three minutes remaining against Malaysia

A late Phil Roper strike helped England draw 3-3 with Malaysia in their final Four Nations match.

Malaysia went two up within 10 minutes as Razie Rahim and Fitri Saari scored after penalty corners.

Sam Ward swept in a penalty corner routine to pull one back for England before Chris Griffiths equalised.

Tengku Tajuddin put Malaysia back in front but Roper scored with three minutes left when he converted a penalty corner.

"A poor start meant we conceded two goals while playing into the hands of Malaysia," said England head coach Danny Kerry as his team finished bottom of the standings.

"Lots has been learnt towards selection for the Euros and building on our game."

The Four Nations, which also featured Spain and Ireland, acts as a warm-up tournament for the EuroHockey Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, later this month.

Final Four Nations standings: Malaysia 7pts; Spain 4; Ireland 2; England 2.