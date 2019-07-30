David Harte: Ireland keeper in fitness race for European Championships

David Harte is a former world goalkeeper of the year

Star goalkeeper David Harte is facing a fitness race to be available for Ireland's European Championship campaign in Belgium next month.

The former world goalkeeper of the year was not named in Alexander Cox's 18-man squad on Tuesday as Jamie Carr and Mark Ingram were included.

However, BBC Sport NI understands that Harte will be given every chance to prove his fitness for the tournament.

Ireland's opening game pits them against the Netherlands on 17 August.

In a press release accompanying the announcement of the squad for this week's Four Nations tournament in Barcelona and the European Championships, coach Cox admitted that "there are still some decisions to be made around our goalkeepers".

The squad's six Ulster players are Jonathan Bell, John Jackson, Paul Gleghorne, Michael Robson, Eugene Magee and Sean Murray while Matthew Bell and Matthew Nelson have been named as reserves.

An interesting inclusion is former Australian international Tim Cross who made his Ireland debut against Scotland last weekend.

Dutch-based Cross, 28, made eight appearances for Australia but is an Irish passport holder.

The winners of the European Championships will book automatic Olympic Games qualification with the competition also counting towards world ranking points.

Ireland will take on hosts Spain, England and Malaysia in this week's Four Nations tournament.

Ireland squad: Jamie Carr, Mark Ingram, Jonathan Bell, Lee Cole, John Jackson, Stuart Loughrey, Paul Gleghorne, Conor Harte, Tim Cross, Daragh Walsh, Shane O'Donoghue, Stephen Cole, Kirk Shimmins, Michael Robson, Ben Walker, Jeremy Duncan, Eugene Magee, Sean Murray

Reserves: Matthew Nelson, Matthew Bell