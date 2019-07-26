Scotland name EuroHockey squad for Glasgow championship

Amy Costello is one of the players returning from Women's FIH Field Hockey Pro League action for GB

EuroHockey Championship II (Women) 2019 Venue: National Hockey Centre, Glasgow Dates: 4-10 August 2019

Scotland head coach Jen Wilson has chosen a mix of youth and experience in her squad for the upcoming EuroHockey Championship.

The Scots go up against the Ukraine, the Czech Republic and Austria in Group B at the competition in Glasgow.

Victory would secure promotion to the top tier of European hockey.

"Winning is absolutely our main goal. We want to leave here with promotion back to the A Division," Wilson told BBC Scotland.

"The players feel they can play in that division and I support them with that. They can be real contenders within it."

Four players return from Great Britain action - Sarah Robertson, Amy Costello, Nicola Cochrane and Charlotte Watson, who recently made her GB debut in Japan.

Scotland squad

Fiona Burnet (Wimbledon); Louise Campbell (Edinburgh University); Nicola Cochrane (Beeston); Robyn Collins (Surbiton); Bex Condie (Gloucester City); Amy Costello (University of Birmingham); Kaz Cuthbert (Western Wildcats); Emily Dark (Dundee Wanderers); Jen Eadie (Clydesdale Western); Amy Gibson (Der Club An Der Alster); Kate Holmes (Western Wildcats); Sarah Jamieson (Munchner Sports Club); Lucy Lanigan (Watsonians); Sarah Robertson (Hampstead & Westminster); Fiona Semple (Wimbledon); Millie Steiger (Clydesdale Western); Becky Ward (Western Wildcats); Charlotte Watson (Dundee Wanderers).