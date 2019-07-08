Shona McCallin back in Great Britain squad after long recovery from concussion

Media playback is not supported on this device Shona McCallin on her struggle with concussion

Olympic gold medal winner Shona McCallin has been named in the Great Britain hockey squad for the first time since suffering concussion playing for England 17 months ago.

McCallin is included in the 22-strong squad for a tour of Japan.

The 27-year-old took an opponent's shoulder to her head playing for England against Argentina in February 2018.

She missed the 2018 Commonwealth Games and World Cup during her recovery.

McCallin described the injury, which saw her experience headaches, sickness and a sensitivity to light and sound, as a "hangover in handcuffs" and said it had given her "more perspective on life".

She has since sought to raise as much awareness about the injury as possible.

After recovering, a separate minor knee injury then meant she missed all of Great Britain's FIH Pro League matches this year.

McCallin, who has 73 international caps for Great Britain, was part of the Team GB side that beat the Netherlands to win gold at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

Scotland's Charlotte Watson, 21, is included in the squad for the first time.

Sarah Evans also returns but Ellie Rayer and Suzy Petty are still sidelined.

Great Britain will play six games in Hiroshima during the tour, including two Test matches against Japan, as part of their preparations for next year's Tokyo Olympics.