Men's FIH Pro League 2019: GB finish fourth after play-off loss to the Netherlands

The Netherlands hockey team celebrate
The Netherlands' Mink van der Weerden celebrates his goal during his side's 5-3 win over Great Britain

Great Britain's men finished fourth in the inaugural FIH Pro League following a 5-3 loss to the Netherlands - after twice squandering the lead.

The Dutch opened the scoring before GB fought back through Zach Wallace and Henry Weir in the second quarter.

Jeroen Hertzberger levelled the score before Phil Roper's penalty corner restored Britain's lead.

But three unanswered goals gave the Netherlands victory in the third-place play-off in Amsterdam.

The final between Belgium and Australia starts at 16:00 BST.

Final standings

PWDB*LFAGDP
*Bonus
Australia141020240261432
Belgium14831352292328
Netherlands1455343732523
Great Britain1463153531422
Argentina1463153136-522
Germany1445353038-820
Spain1425573345-1216
New Zealand14040102647-214

