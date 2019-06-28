Men's FIH Pro League 2019: Jacob Anderson hat-trick as Australia thrash GB in semi-final

Jacob Anderson made his debut for the Kookaburras in 2018

Jacob Anderson scored a quick-fire hat-trick as Australia overwhelmed Great Britain 6-1 in the semi-final of the FIH Pro League finals in Amsterdam.

Midfielder Ashley Jackson gave Britain the lead in the fifth minute when he flicked in from a penalty.

Anderson, 22, then took centre stage, crashing home two angled drives before adding another with a similar strike in the second quarter.

Goals from Jeremy Hayward, Blake Govers and Tim Brand completed the rout.

The Commonwealth champions will play either Belgium or the Netherlands in Sunday's final.

Having surprised many by reaching the last four, Britain threatened to produce another shock when Old Georgians player Jackson scored with a rocket of a shot in the opening quarter.

However, the Kookaburras turned the contest on its head in the space of two minutes thanks to Queensland Blades' Anderson, who found the right side of keeper George Pinner's goal with two great strikes. Anderson then ripped home another in the second quarter to complete a 16-minute hat-trick.

Britain came close to reducing the deficit before the interval when East Grinstead's Chris Griffiths was denied by the quick reactions of Tyler Lovell.

The contest was all but over a few minutes into the third quarter when first Hayward flashed home from a penalty corner before Govers flicked in. Brand added a sixth eight minutes from full-time.

Final standings and semi-finals

Friday, 28 June - Semi-finals

Belgium v Netherlands - Wagener Stadium, Amsterdam

Sunday, 30 June - Finals

Great Britain v semi-final 2 loser - Wagener Stadium, Amsterdam

Australia v semi-final 2 winner - Wagener Stadium, Amsterdam