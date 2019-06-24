FIH Women's Series Finals: Spain 1-0 Wales

Wales have won one, drawn one and lost one at the FIH Women's Series Finals

Wales narrowly failed in their bid to reach the semi-finals of the FIH Women's Series Finals in Valencia, Spain after a narrow 1-0 defeat against the hosts.

Lucia Jimenez scored the winning goal in the first quarter.

Wales finished third in their qualifying group and will be buoyed by an impressive performance against a Spain side ranked seventh in the world.

The event is a pathway to qualification for the 2020 Olympic Games in Japan.

Wales lost 4-1 to Italy in their final group game at the FIH Women's Series Finals in Valencia, Spain.

Saturday's defeat to Italy meant Wales, who beat Thailand 5-0 and drew 2-2 with South Africa, finished third in Pool B.

While Wales could not achieve World Cup qualification because England are the nominated country for Great Britain's Olympic pathway, they were seeking to gain world ranking points.