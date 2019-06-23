Women's FIH Pro League 2019: Great Britain beat New Zealand as Lily Owsley scores twice

Lily Owsley scored twice as Great Britain overcame New Zealand

Lily Owsley scored twice as Great Britain's women secured a third win of the FIH Pro League by beating New Zealand 3-1 in their final fixture.

The match was just the second to be played in a UK rugby stadium as it followed a win for Britain's men at Harlequins' Twickenham Stoop.

Britain's Hannah Martin struck first before Owsley slammed in a second and struck a third from a penalty corner.

Olivia Merry pulled back a consolation but Britain merited their victory.

Britain avenged the 5-1 defeat handed to them by New Zealand when the sides met in the Pro League back in February.

In all they had five penalty corners to the visitors' one in an impressive display which meant they finished eighth of nine teams in the Pro League.

The victory saw head coach Mark Hager beat the New Zealand team he managed at last year's Commonwealth Games, before taking charge of the British women's team in January.

"What an occasion and experience," said forward Owsley, 24. "Its been a tough period. We knew it would be a bit like that as Mark said we would try a lot of things. We have really gritted it and we are seeking consistency, which we have found in the last two games."

The top four teams from the Pro League standings will contest the semi-finals in Amsterdam on 27 June.

Netherlands, who finished first, will play fourth-placed Germany, while Argentina take on Australia.