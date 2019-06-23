Men's FIH Pro League 2019: Great Britain beat New Zealand to reach final four

Chris Griffiths sent Great Britain on their way to a memorable victory

Great Britain's men reached the FIH Pro League finals after a tense 2-0 win over New Zealand in front of a packed crowd at Harlequins' Twickenham Stoop.

In the first match played at a UK rugby stadium, Britain knew a win would see them reach the final four of the first ever FIH Pro League tournament.

Forward Chris Griffiths swept home the opener on five minutes to ease nerves.

And with New Zealand applying late pressure, Alan Forsyth tapped home in the final quarter to seal the win.

The finish sparked celebrations in the stands as Britain reached the final stages of a tournament which began in January.

Defeat for Argentina at the hands of Belgium shortly before this 14th and final league fixture left the door ajar for Britain to move into fourth place in the standings and Danny Kerry's side took full advantage.

They will now play Australia in Amsterdam on Friday, when Belgium will face Netherlands in the other semi-final.

Britain, buoyed by Argentina's 4-1 loss to Belgium, nearly paid for countless wasted chances in the opening half.

After Griffiths continued his fine run of scoring form by smashing the opener, Phil Roper saw an effort saved before Zach Wallace hit the post moments before the half-time interval.

"They were playing to what we prescribed and doing really well," said head coach Kerry. "We should have been three or four nil up but wanted to score a superb goal rather than just a goal. If we'd lost, that lesson would have been learned."

Goalkeeper Harry Gibson made key saves before the half-time break and when play resumed in the the third quarter Britain defended a succession of attacks.

Their resistance ensured the visitors ended the match with nothing to show from their five penalty corners and when Ashley Jackson cleverly sent Griffiths through in the final quarter, he fired across goal, for Forsyth to turn home and confirm a memorable victory.

Final standings and semi-finals

Friday, 28 June - Semi-finals

Australia v Great Britain - Wagener Stadium, Amsterdam

Belgium v Netherlands - Wagener Stadium, Amsterdam

Sunday 30 June - Finals

Semi-final 1 loser v Semi-final 2 loser - Wagener Stadium, Amsterdam

Semi-final 1 winner v Semi-final 2 winner - Wagener Stadium, Amsterdam