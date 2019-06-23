FIH International Series: Ireland beaten by hosts France in final

Eugene Magee made his 285th appearance against France to become Ireland's most capped player

Ireland were defeated 3-1 by France in the FIH Series decider having already secured a place in the Olympic play-offs.

Blaise Rogeau rifled in an early opener for the hosts on Sunday before Sean Murray tapped in Ireland's leveller in the final minute of the first quarter

Victor Charlet netted twice from penalty corners to win it for France.

Ireland's semi-final victory over Korea ensured the top-two finish required to make the play-offs for Tokyo 2020.

Murray hit the French post and was denied twice by keeper Arthur Thieffy before he finally found the net from Ben Walker's pass.

Clinical strikes from Charlet, in the second and third quarters, proved the difference between the sides in Le Touquet.

The play-offs for the Olympic Games, which the Ireland women's team have also qualified for, will take place in September or October.