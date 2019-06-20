FIH Series: Ireland men to face South Korea in semi-finals in France

Shane O'Donoghue will be in action against South Korea on Saturday in a high-pressure contest

South Korea will be Ireland's opposition in the FIH International Series semi-finals on Saturday after they beat Egypt in a penalty shoot-out.

Egypt looked likely to be Ireland's opposition after they led 2-1 with time nearly up but the Koreans levelled with 17 seconds remaining.

South Korean then won the shoot-out 3-0 against the deflated Egyptians.

The Irish were surprised 2-1 by Egypt in their pool but the 11-0 win over Singapore saw them top the table.

Ireland's 11th place in the world rankings is six higher than Saturday's opposition.

Alexander Cox's side, who are the highest-ranked team in the series, will advance to an Olympic play-off later this year if they reach the final of the tournament.

France play Scotland in Saturday's second semi-final.