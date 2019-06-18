FIH Series: Ireland hammer Singapore to top group and reach semi-finals

Shane O'Donoghue
O'Donoghue scored his 99th, 100th and 101st Ireland goals in the Singapore win

Ireland stepped up their Olympic qualification bid by beating Singapore 11-0 in France to reach the semi-finals of the FIH International Series.

The win means Ireland topped the group after Scotland beat Egypt in Tuesday's earlier match in Le Touquet.

Shane O'Donoghue scored a hat-trick to bring his international tally to 101, with Stephen Cole and Conor Harte both hitting a double.

Matthew Nelson, Lee Cole, Luke Madely and Benjamin Walker also scored.

Ireland's semi-final will take place on Saturday and they will learn who their opponents will be after Thursday's crossover matches.

Alexander Cox's side, who are the highest-ranked team in the series, will advance to an Olympic play-off later this year if they reach the final of the tournament.

Scotland had earlier beaten Egypt 3-2 thanks to a last minute goal. Ireland had lost to Egypt on Sunday after opening the tournament with victory over Scotland.

Conor Harte
Harte scored Ireland's second and 11th goals

"It was a big improvement from us today after such a disappointing result against Egypt on Sunday," said O'Donoghue.

"To secure such a comprehensive victory and have so many players scoring was a a huge positive for us. Now we will rest up before preparing for the semis."

O'Donoghue opened the scoring for Ireland with a goal from a penalty corner after just 45 seconds and Harte doubled the lead three minutes later.

Nelson finished off a well-worked passing move made it 3-0 at the end of the first quarter and Cole made it four with a counter-attack strike.

O'Donoghue thought he had scored his 100th goal in the 25th minute but Walker got a touch to the ball on the line before it went in, giving his side a five-goal lead at half-time.

O'Donoghue made sure of his 100th two minutes into the third quarter and completed his treble after Cole and Madely scored two inside a minute.

Harte made it 10-0 with another penalty corner goal before Cole rounded off the scoring in the final minute.

